The Health Plan donates $50,000 to West Virginia food banks

The Health Plan announced today that they have selected 10 non-profit organizations, focused on feeding those in need during the COVID-19 pandemic, to receive $5,000 donations. All donations are currently in process and will be available to the following organizations by the end of April:

• Catholic Charities – Wheeling

• Soup Kitchen Greater Wheeling

• House of the Carpenter – Wheeling

• St. Matthew’s Episcopal Church – Wheeling

• St. Luke’s Episcopal Church – Wheeling

• Christian Help – Morgantown

• Union Mission Ministries – Charleston

• Campbells Creek Church of the Nazarene – Charleston

• Old Man Rivers Mission – Parkersburg

• City Mission – Huntington

“Continuing our mission as a community health organization, it’s important for The Health Plan to focus available resources on those most in need throughout our state,” said John Wright, Board Chair and CEO, The Health Plan.

“These organizations serve the most vulnerable right here in our own backyard,” said Jeff Knight, President/COO, The Health Plan. “The current COVID-19 situation and the subsequent economic downturn have put a tremendous strain on local food banks, pantries and community kitchens. Our goal with these donations is to assist these local organizations in acquiring additional food and distributing those resources as quickly and efficiently as possible.”

Recipients of the grants have expressed gratitude for the support.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has changed our normal ‘everyday’ in every way. Union Mission is working diligently to reach senior citizens who may not be able to leave their homes at this time,” said Jason Quintrell, President and CEO of Union Mission Ministries. “Approximately 2,000 bags of food and beverages have already been delivered to grateful people in need. Our goal has been to send trucks out weekly, according to the available funds and food supplies. This generous donation made by The Health Plan will allow us to do even more for the senior population in the Kanawha Valley, and we are incredibly thankful!”

The Health Plan is one of the largest locally managed care organizations in West Virginia. It is is a clinically-driven, technology-enhanced, and

customer-focused health maintenance organization that manages and strives to improve the health and well-being of its members.