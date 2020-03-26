Parkersburg Area Community Foundation helps during COVID-19 pandemic

The Parkersburg Area Community Foundation is doing its part to support nonprofit groups and others in the community deal with the COVID-19 pandemic.

The PACF has partnered with the Sisters Health Foundation to award a $5,600 dollar grant to the Wood County Senior Citizens Association.

The foundation is also encouraging nonprofit organizations to share how the virus is impacting the lives of their clients or the sustainability of their services. They can email the foundation at marian.clowes@pacfwv.com.

Anyone who would like to donate to the foundation is encouraged to make a donation to either the Foundations Safety Net Fund or the Hunger Fund.

The Safety Net Fund supports basic and emergency needs, while the Hunger Fund addresses food insecurity.

Donations can be made online at www.pacfwv.com or via a check payable to PACF to PO Box 1762, Parkersburg WV 26102-1762.