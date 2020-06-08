The Rock Church partners with City Serve to feed community

The Rock Church in Parkersburg has now partnered with the City Serve to feed the community.

City Serve is an organization that takes extra produce and dairy from farmers so that it doesn't go to waste. The Rock Church will serve as a drop-off location for the food and then contacts local food pantries and people in the community who may be in need.

"There's people that need food, there's children that's what their main thing is with school and with school being out...this is what this community needs. And we are so blessed to be able to do this and be the HUB to get it out," said Amy Hendricks, The Rock Church, organizer.

Hendricks says feeding the community and helping organizations is important.

Organizations like Momma T and the Warriors who go all over the community to feed those in need and house to house.

“I’m just so grateful to the Rock church for this, this is a lot of work and stuff but I called St. Joe’s Recovery and they sent me a whole crew out to help load these trucks and stuff and it’s just amazing," said Teresa Racer, Momma T and the Warriors.

Racer says she has gotten to know a lot of families in need so she is happy to be to deliver the food to them directly.

The Rock Church is hoping to have the food pickups at least every two weeks.