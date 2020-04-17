"The Voice" contestant has family ties to the Mid-Ohio Valley

Samantha Howell, 19, grew up visiting her grandmother and cousins in Parkersburg, and is now a vocal sensation on one of the country's most popular vocal competition shows.

Samantha auditioned for "The Voice" a few times in her past, and she initially thought she had lost her chance. Just before Season 18 began, she got a call and she was asked if she was interested in coming out to audition once more.

"They reached back out," said Howell. "And I was like, 'I don’t know. It didn’t really work out in the past.' And something in me told me, 'just try this one last time.' And, so I went to New York for an audition, and it worked out. So, I’m really glad I decided to do it again."

She was picked to be on Team Kelly Clarkson, who was the winner of the inaugural season of another hit vocal competition show, "American Idol" in 2002.

Samantha sought out advice from Clarkson, and what she was told is something she will remember for a very long time.

"Kelly obviously gives the best advice," Samantha said. "I think the best advice she’s probably given me is just to be myself, and not to let, and just be confident in my abilities, because she really does a good job of reassuring you, and making you feel like you are worthy of so much."

Samantha is in a 4-way knockout on the next episode, and she will need the people's vote, if she is going to continue in the competition.