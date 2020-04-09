The most popular Easter candies by state

With the COVID-19 pandemic continuing, many Easter celebrations have been canceled. Nonetheless, Americans are still demonstrating an interest in holiday candy.

A map based on google trends data in the last 30 days shows the Easter candy each state is most interested in, with jelly beans winning in Ohio and Reese's peanut butter eggs coming out on top in West VIrginia.

Preferences are widely varied. However, there is some like-minded thinking in certain regions. For example, Pennsylvania, Maryland, Delaware, Virginia, and West Virginia, all preferring Reese's Peanut Butter Eggs.

The map was created by the cooking and site seriouslysmoked.com,