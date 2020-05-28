Theaters adjusting during pandemic

During the COVID-19 pandemic, theaters in the area have lost their main form of income because of the impossibility of mass gatherings.

The Peoples Bank Theatre in Marietta has had to push back several of their acts, but they are hoping to keep their patrons entertained.

They have begun hosting live streams of artists on their stage that people will be able to tune into through social media.

A donation button will also be available, so viewers can help the theater pay the bills while their income has slowed.

As for returning to normal, the theater is exploring options to host concerts outside, or inside with a limited crowd.

In Parkersburg, the Smoot Theater has had to cancel shows as well.

The theater has lost nearly $20,000 since March, when they had to close their doors to the public.

They face a similar situation as in 1989, when the theater relied on donations from the public to open the doors.

They are asking from donations from their patrons on their website to help them get through these uncertain times.

Smoot Theater volunteers hope that they can begin hosting shows again by September or October.