Theft forces water system to shut down in Meigs County

Some Meigs County residents were left without water service Monday morning after someone stole several pieces of critical equipment from a water-tower site, authorities said.

The theft forced the shutdown of the entire Leading Creek Water Conservancy system, the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release Monday afternoon.

The items taken included a monitoring station, a generator and at least a half-dozen large batteries used to backup the equipment, the sheriff's office said.

Anyone with information related to the incident is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 740-992-3371.