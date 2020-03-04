'There were moments of great pain’: Alex Trebek reflects on 1 year since pancreatic cancer diagnosis

(WXIX/Gray News) - One year after “Jeopardy” host Alex Trebek was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer he described in frank terms his battle with the disease.

Trebek posted an update about his health to Twitter on Wednesday

He says the one-year survival rate for stage 4 pancreatic cancer is 18% and, “I’m very happy I have just reached that marker.”

The game show host goes on to describe how difficult his journey has been.

“There were some good days but a lot of not-so-good days. I joked with friends that the cancer won’t kill me, the chemo treatments will,” Trebek said.

He talks about the pain and impact of chemo on his body and “sudden, massive attacks of great depression that made me wonder if it was really worth fighting on.”

But Trebek says giving up would have been a massive betrayal of his wife, a betrayal of other cancer patients who have looked to him as a source of inspiration and, “it certainly would have been a betrayal of my faith in God and the millions of prayers that have been said on my behalf.”

Trebek says his oncologist told him the two-year survival rate with pancreatic cancer is only 7%, but the doctor joked that he was certain Trebek would be in his office one year from now celebrating his second anniversary of survival.

He wrapped up with a message for those who are fighting cancer.

“If we take it just one day at a time, with a positive attitude, anything is possible. I’ll keep you posted.”

