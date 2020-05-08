This Is Home: 89 year old Waterford woman making masks

Hettie Reed will be 90 years old next week and hasn't lost a beat.

Reed says she wanted to make masks for her and her family when she seen masks getting scarce. The farm owner is now using her spare time to make mask for the community.

"I feel that God gave me the ability to sew and I think if the American people will all wake up to help their neighbors this world would be a lot better off," said Hettie Reed.

Melissa Hughes is Reed's daughter and she says her mom has always been her role model and she is proud to watch her do something special for the community.

Reed has almost made 500 masks for children and adults all over the Mid-Ohio Valley.