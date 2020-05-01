This Is Home: Joe Momma's Kitchen feeding seniors in the community

Joe Momma's Kitchen decided to close their take-out and delivery options to the public during this pandemic and wanted to focus on feeding the seniors.

Sara and Eric Sauls are the owners of Joe Momma's Kitchen and with the help of donations and volunteers.

Many local organizations as well as out of state organizations donated from all over the United States.

On their first day feeding seniors, they were able to deliver 66 meals and now in their 7th week, they have delivered almost 8,000.

"When we started we thought we would just save the senior citizens who didn't feel comfortable leaving their homes and we made a Facebook post that we would find a community sponsor for anyone that couldn't afford the meals," said Sara Sauls, Joe Momma's Kitchen, owner.

Joe Momma's Kitchen was even acknowledged by Ohio governor Mike DeWine.

"There's always a need for these helpers in all of our you to look for these volunteers activities if you can do so safely while practicing physical distancing, I salute Joe Momma's Kitchen," said Governor Mike DeWine.

Joe Momma's Kitchen is preparing to open back up to the public May 11th and will be partnering with he O'Neill Senior Center and Jeremiah's Coffee Shop to continue feeding the center.