This Is Home: West Virginia native apart of USNS team fighting COVID-19 pandemic

Isaac Boles is from Washington, West Virginia and is serving in the navy but his role has recently changed.

Boles is currently serving as the U-S-N-S Comfort in New York City due to the COVID-19 pandemic. ​

"My role here on the ship is with DNS, so that's the nursing services and currently I'm in the ICU. This is where we work day to day and we've taken care of patients making sure that they're stable," said Boles, Navy, USNS Comfort.

Boles is grateful for his current role and knows he is really doing a service to help the country. ​

"We're making a global difference, we have a very unique opportunity here to be apart of something that is going to be great for this nation and the world as we conquer something that we have not had to face before," said Boles, Navy, USNS, Comfort.

Boles says he feels really at peace because of his faith in God and trust in our nation and his chain of command. ​

"I have faith that we know what we're doing that we're equipped to know what we need to do and that everything after all this, we're going to look back and see what we did was good and we did it well," said Boles.