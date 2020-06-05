Three arrested during Parkersburg search warrant

A search warrant executed Friday morning by members of the Parkersburg Narcotics Task Force and the police department's SWAT team resulted in the arrests of 3 Parkersburg residents, a news release said.

In the news release, police said 37-year-old Christopher Lutz was arrested on one count of possession with intent to deliver Fentanyl.

24-year-old Michelle Frame was arrested on one count of conspiracy to commit a felony.

And 38-year-old David Newell was arrested on one count of maintaining a dwelling.

Recovered in the bust, were 10 grams of suspected Fentanyl, other paraphernalia that police said suggest the sale of drugs and a 9 millimetre hand gun, authorities said.

All three suspects were arraigned in Wood County Magistrate Court. Lutz's bond was set at $100,000 while Frame's was set at $12,000 and Newell's was set at $2,500.

