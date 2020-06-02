Three in running for Wood County Commission seat

An incumbent and two challengers are in the running for a seat on the Wood County Commission in the June 9th primary.

Three Republicans are on the primary ballot. No Democrat filed for the office.

Bob Tebay seeks election to a fourth term in the office. He was first elected to the commission in the 1990's.

Among his challengers is former Parkersburg city councilman Roger Brown.

The third candidate, Sam Baker, did not respond to our requests for an interview.

Both Tebay and Brown were asked how the county could improve its response to disasters like the 2017 IEI Plastics fire and the current pandemic.

"The county really needs to carry an emergency reserve for those kinds of things," Tebay said. "We can always borrow money on the county's name; our credit's good. But it's not always good to borrow money for an emergency."

"I think the bigger challenge in the next six months to a year is to get the businesses up and running and get back to normal in Parkersburg and Wood County," said Brown.

Tebay says he has worked well with fellow commissioners Blair Couch and Jimmy Colombo.

"You feel like you're part of a team," he says, "and you want to take part in the activities and what's going on and be part of the team. I think we have a good group of people here at the courthouse, and our sheriff's department's operating very well."

Roger Brown previously ran for the commission seat in 2014, while still a member of city council.

"I was on the public works committee," he recalls. "I know what the stormwater system is, and I know what the local and the (Public Service Districts) have to go through, and the waterlines. And we have to help all of them."

Both candidates are concerned about business development.

Tebay would like to see more success stories like Hino Motors, which moved into an expanded building in southern Wood County in 2019.

"We have Hino here building trucks, employing 250-300 people. And that's good for the community. The dollars get around; restaurants get them, clothing places get them."

Both candidates want to see movement on the one-time location of an ethane cracker, which last year was put on the sales block again.

Brown believes the county and cities need to work more closely on economic development.

"The whole county and local are all at a stalemate. I don't think they have any idea how to go forward for businesses, and what will entice them to come."