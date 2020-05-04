Three people arrested by Vienna Police after alleged altercation at Chick-Fil-A

On May 4, 2020, Vienna Police Officers arrested three people on outstanding warrants: Mariah Young, 26, of Parkersburg was arrested for battery, Shomari Humphrey, 35, of Parkersburg was arrested for battery and Bryan “April” Elzy, 33, of Parkersburg was arrested for assault.

These charges stemmed from an investigation into an incident that occurred at the Vienna Chick-Fil-A on April 16, 2020. During this incident, Young, Humphrey and Elzy were all visiting Chick-Fil-A and became angry at an employee.

They then approached the employee yelling and screaming profanities. After approaching the employee, Humphrey and Young reportedly spat in the employee’s face while Elzy reportedly yelled profanities and got close to the employee’s face. As all three ran off, Young yelled, “We have corona!”

Vienna officers responded and immediately began investigating.

All of them were arrested on the outstanding warrants and transported to the Wood County Justice Center to await arraignment.

