Time to change the batteries in smoke detectors

It is recommended that when you change your clocks for Daylight Saving Time, you should also change the batteries in your smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors.

This is not the only time of the year that these batteries should be changed.

"The recommendation is to change batteries twice a year," said Captain Craig Wix Jr. with the Parkersburg Fire Department. "When you change clocks forward in the spring and when you change them back in the fall. We also recommend that you test them once a month to make sure they are operating properly. One big thing that we run into is people tend to keep smoke detectors well past their recommended lifespan. By testing them each month you’ll be able to know quicker if there is an issue."

The Fire Department also has a grant program where they will replace the smoke detectors for those who meet income guidelines.

If interested in the program you can call the Fire Chief's office at 304-424-8470.