Trump, Biden win primaries in West Virginia

Republican President Donald Trump and Democratic former Vice President Joe Biden have won their respective primaries in West Virginia.

Even before the Tuesday election, Biden had already formally secured the Democratic nomination.

The two men are certain to face each other on the presidential ballot in November, yet party rules require them first to accumulate a majority of delegates in the monthslong state-by-state primary season.

Trump won nearly 70% of the vote in West Virginia in the 2016 presidential election.

He secured this year's GOP nomination in March.