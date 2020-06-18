Two W.Va. teens win $2,500 Prudential Spirit of Community Awards

Two West Virginia teens, Angela Liu of Morgantown and Carlie Ice of Fairmont, have been selected as winners of the Prudential Spirit of Community Award, hosted by Prudential Financial.

The award recognizes youth around the country who have made significant contributions to their community through volunteerism and community service. This year, winners were given $2,500 and instructed to put it toward efforts to stop the spread and minimize the impact of COVID-19.

Liu was awarded for her work to help save the lives of those with blood cancers, such as leukemia and lymphoma, by expanding the pool of potential bone marrow donors. She first learned about the shortage of life-saving donated bone marrow two years ago from an older friend who wanted to start a chapter of the Be The Match registry network at West Virginia University in her hometown. So she started a club at her school to expand the efforts locally. She began by researching the Be The Match National Marrow Donor Program and met with an organization official who said her club was likely the first to be completely student-run at the high school level.

“I was super, super ecstatic. I was so grateful for the recognition because when I started Be The Match, I never intended on receiving recognition for it. I did it because I was following my passion and what I thought was best for my community,” Liu said.

Her experience with Be The Match has impacted her college plans, as well. Liu intends to study biotechnology.

“I mainly attribute my interest [in biotechnology] to Be The Match. I did research on how the donors get matched to the patient, what the process is, what’s the science behind it. So it got be involved in both the mechanics of it and also the philanthropy side of it,” she said.

Liu plans to contribute her award money to Aspire, Serve, Achieve, an organization that supports youth hoping to support underserved communities, and will be aiding those communities in their efforts to combat COVID-19.

In addition, Ice was awarded for her work to increase awareness of epilepsy by speaking to groups as a teen representative of the West Virginia chapter of the Epilepsy Foundation (EFWV), and raises money for research with lemonade stands, pumpkin-painting contests and a community walk. Ice herself is affected by seizures.

Ice and her mother started by teaching her soccer and volleyball clubs about seizure first aid and safety, in case they were present when she or someone else had an attack. After being selected as a teen representative for EFWV, she began raising money to support people with epilepsy, first by hosting a lemonade stand that featured informational materials and first-aid wallet cards, as well as lemonade. In addition, she challenged classmates to paint Halloween pumpkins purple and make donations to vote for their favorite design. And she helped organize a Walk to End Epilepsy, raising more than $14,000. Carlie also has lobbied members of Congress from her state to support funding for epilepsy research and education. Her award money, as well, will be going toward COVID-19 efforts.