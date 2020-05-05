Two cars involved in crash on Route 50 in Wood County

Authorities responded to a two-vehicle crash on Route 50 at the intersection of Murphytown Road in Wood County around 5 p.m. Tuesday evening.

One of the the vehicles had to be cut so the driver could escape.

Both drivers of the vehicles were taken to the hospital for further evaluations, and there is no word on their condition at this time.

East Wood Volunteer Fire Department and the Wood County Sheriff's Office responded to the crash.

The scene was cleared, and the cars were towed by 6 p.m. on Tuesday, and the cause of the crash is still under investigation.