Two men arrested in Vienna on meth charges

On 5/1/2020 at approximately 7:15 am on May 1, 2020 the Vienna Police were dispatched to the Wingate Hotel in reference to an armed robbery. The victim advised that a male in a room at the hotel had pointed a gun at her.

Inside the hotel room, officers located a handgun and evidence consistent with the distribution of illegal drugs. Officers then secured the room and the occupants and obtained a search warrant.

Officers executed the search warrant on the hotel room and located approximately 5.5 ounces of methamphetamine, a Beretta 9mm handgun, packaging materials, digital scales, and cash. The occupants of the room, Deandre Barber and Austin Townsend, both of Parkersburg, were placed under arrest for possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine.

Both Barber and Townsend were arraigned before Magistrate Waters where both failed to post the $200,000.00 surety bond.

If convicted, possession with intent to deliver Methamphetamine carries a possible penalty of not less than one year nor more than five years in the state correctional facility and/or a fine of not more than $15,000.