2 Parkersburg men plead guilty to federal gun charges

Two Parkersburg men have pleaded guilty to federal gun charges.

Shad M. Knight, 27, and Jeromee T. Donaway, 31, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in Charleston to being a felon in possession of a handgun.

Parkersburg Police arrested Knight in October after finding a 9 mm pistol, two loaded magazines, two boxes of 9 mm ammunition and a small amount of methamphetamine in his car after pulling him over in the 1000 block of 29th Street.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Knight was previously convicted of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver in Wood County Circuit Court and was still on parole for that offense at the time of his arrest. He faces up to 10 years in prison when he is sentenced on June 24.

Police arrested Donaway in February while investigating a complaint that he was waving a gun while screaming at someone at a home on Broadway Avenue. Officers recovered a Cobra .380 caliber pistol during the incident.

At the time of his arrest, authorities said Donaway had been convicted of several felonies, including possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance in 2017 in Wood County Circuit Court. He faces up to 10 years in prison when he is sentenced on June 2.