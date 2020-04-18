Two patients at Ripley nursing home die from COVID-19

Two patients at a nursing home in Jackson County, West Virginia have died from coronavirus-related complications.

Officials with the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources say an 83-year old man and an 88-year old woman at Eldercare Health & Rehabilitation in Ripley have died.

Earlier Saturday, the nursing home said 47 cases were confirmed, bringing the total to 51.

This is all after an employee at the facility tested positive for the virus on April 6.

Nursing home administrators say two patients are hospitalized.

Health officials tested 84 patients and 63 staff members, and 13 tests are still pending. At the time of the tests, all residents were asymptomatic.