Two trailers catch on fire in Parkersburg

Updated: Sat 8:45 PM, May 09, 2020

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. The Parkersburg Fire Department was called out around 12:40 p.m., Saturday afternoon after reports of a fire in a storage lot on 19th Street and Keever Avenue.

According to chief Jason Matthews of the Parkersburg Fire Department, two trailers caught on fire, one trailer had a wooden stove and the resident of the trailer had ammunition in the trailer that began going off causing the fire department to stay back.

There were three people in the trailer and there were no injuries.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

 
