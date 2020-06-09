US Sen. Capito wins GOP primary in West Virginia

Shelley Moore Capito has moved a step closer to becoming the first West Virginia Republican to be reelected to the U.S. Senate in more than a century.

Capito easily defeated two other GOP candidates in Tuesday's primary.

Three Democrats were vying to run against Capito in November: progressive candidate Paula Jean Swearengin was competing against former state Sen. Richard Ojeda and former South Charleston Mayor Richie Robb.

Capito is West Virginia's first female U.S. senator and the first Republican since 1959.

Her campaign raised far more money than all other candidates in both parties combined.

Her main opponent in the race was Allen Whitt, president of the Family Policy Council of West Virginia.