Under Gov. Justice's authority, MOVHD furthers pandemic guidelines for Wood County

Not long ago, Governor Jim Justice issued a statewide stay-at-home order in West Virginia to help put an end to the coronavirus. As the virus continued to spread, Justice issued a second order with stricter guidelines for a growing list of counties with surging numbers of COVID-19 cases. On April 10th, Wood County joined that list.

According to a press release sent on April 11th, the Mid-Ohio Valley Health Department now has broad authority on creating and enforcing guidelines to protect public health. In that same press release, health officials announced several new guidelines; some of which, are familiar.

Here's a breakdown of the MOVHD's guidelines.

-All outdoor gatherings are now limited to five people, and those five people must remain six feet apart.

-Wood County residents need to stay home. People can only leave to perform necessary tasks.

-Essential businesses must let employees work at home whenever possible. Anyone working on site should be supplied the necessary hygiene products, disinfectants and whenever possible masks and gloves. Onsite employees must be essential to business operations. All other staff should work from home.

-Only 2 people from the public may enter a business per 1,000 square feet. Businesses must keep track. If at capacity, they must allow people to enter and exit on a 1-to-1 basis.

-Businesses are also supposed to guide the public in their social distancing; marking floors where lines normally form so each individual is six feet apart. The press release also suggests one-way aisles.

-Regulations on how many people can enter a business should be displayed for the public.

-The MOVHD can quarantine any individual to stop the spread of the virus.

-People waiting on test results should self-quarantine.

-Those diagnosed with COVID-19 are to self-isolate. If possible, they should use a bathroom no one else uses.

-Any person living with a person who has been diagnosed with COVID-19 should call the health department for further help.

These guidelines are enforceable. The MOVHD has requested the West Virginia State Police to assist in enforcing these guidelines. If they aren't available, the Wood County Sheriff's Office and all the city police in Wood County have also been asked to assist in enforcement.

Any adult can report non-compliance of these guidelines to 304-485-7374.

The full press release sent by the MOVHD is linked to the right of this article for anyone who would like to read more.

