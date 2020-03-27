United Way Alliance is providing masks for hospital workers

Hospital employees are running low on protective supplies to prevent getting COVID-19. And because of this, the United Way Alliance of the MId-Ohio Valley is stepping up with providing donations of masks to give to these workers.

There are five locations to deliver these donations. One is at Camden Clarke in building B from 10 a.m. to two p.m. The other four are at each of the Piggly Wiggly locations in the Parkersburg area.

If you are interested in how to make and/or what materials to use to make the masks, they have a tutorial on their website. It's available when you git the hot button on the front page.