United Way Alliance of the MOV assisting in food drive

The Country Roads Food Drive is a statewide food drive designed to help those affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. The site is in association with the United Way Alliance and is accepting donations that are both monetary and essentials.

In the Mid-Ohio Valley, the food drive will be held at the Grand Central Mall (entrance B- between JCPenney and Belk) where both nonperishable items and/or money may be dropped off.

Pickering Associates will match monetary donations up to $10,000.

Participating United Ways include United Way of Monongalia and Preston Counties, United Way of Harrison County, United Way of Marion and Taylor Counties, United Way of Central West Virginia, United Way of the River Cities, United Way Alliance of Mid-Ohio Valley, United Way of Gilmer, Lewis and Upshur, United Way of Randolph County, United Way of Upper Ohio Valley, and the United Way of the Eastern Panhandle.

Unexpired items such as canned vegetables, canned fruit, peanut butter, spaghetti, pasta sauce, canned meat and other staples will be collected. Cleaning products and personal hygiene items are also welcomed.

Food drive sponsors include the United Way, West Virginia Radio Corporation, Kroger, and Pickering Associates. Kroger has already donated $10,000 in gift cards.

The food drive will be taking place from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. on May 5.