United Way Alliance of the MOV receives its largest individual donation ever

Longtime donor Harry Deitzler and his wife Kathe have been giving to United Way Alliance of the Mid-Ohio Valley for years. Executive Director Stacy DeCicco says they even helped kick start United Way's MOV COVID-19 Response and Recovery Fund with a $25,000 donation earlier in the year. They exceeded that level of giving on Thursday with a $100,000 donation to United Way. DeCicco says it's the largest individual donation they've ever received.

The money from Thursday's donation will go toward coronavirus relief in the area.

"Truly the most generous gift we've ever received at our United Way from an individual," said DeCicco. "It has almost, just slightly less than doubled what we had in that impact fund."

Deitzler says he remembers what it was like when he and his wife worked in the food service industry, where many workers have lost jobs or hours amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"We understand the challenges that you face when everything you spend goes to the cost of living. We understand that when that income is cut off, it's devastating," said Deitzler. "We just feel fortunate that we're able to assist at this time."

Deitzler says he and his wife chose United Way to donate to because of their ability to act quickly.

"The whole plan here was, we've got primarily food service workers, and hair dressers and whatever who are suddenly cut off, and they need assistance now. They don't need someone to promise it for the future," said Deitzler.