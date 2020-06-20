Veterans Museum of the Mid-Ohio Valley honors veterans with stepping stone ceremony

The Veterans Museum of the Mid-Ohio Valley continues the stepping stone ceremony tradition at City Park. The museum honored 39 veterans, Saturday.

“We’re here today to put bricks in the ground to honor veterans that are still living and veterans that are deceased and family members bought a brick for them," said Bill Shepherd, Veterans Museum of the Mid-Ohio Valley, president.

Bill Shepherd is the president of the Veterans Museum and he says he was happy to be able to bring the stepping stone ceremony back because it was delayed due to the pandemic.

The bricks are called stepping stones of honor and they represent the person who served, the branch the served in and where they served.

“I think it gives families a comfort and a peace and the joy of showing honor to their loved ones that are still here and that have gone on, that have fought," said Vera McIntire, sister of a veteran.

The museum is hoping to start a purple heart memorial in Wood County.