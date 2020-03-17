Vienna City Council to meet Thursday; public access available via livestream

Vienna City Council will hold two scheduled meetings Thursday evening, but they will be closed to the public because of the COVID-19 outbreak.

However, Mayor Randy Rapp said residents will be able to watch the proceedings via livestream on the city's website - vienna-wv.com

Rapp said council members will meet at 6 p.m. for an information-only meeting to talk about city insurance issues. No votes will be taken.

That will be followed by a regular meeting at 7 p.m.

You can watch the livestream of the meetings by going to the city's website.