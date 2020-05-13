Vienna Elementary to hold drive-by parade

Like many schools, Vienna Elementary’s faculty and students have not had the opportunity to bring the school year to an end as they typically do. For that reason, the school is planning a drive-by parade to give teachers and children an opportunity to see one another in person, from a safe distance.

The parade will begin in the school’s parking lot at 7 P.M. on Friday, May 15. It will head down Seventh Avenue to 46th Street, then down Grand Central Avenue to 34th Street and past Jackson Middle School. The parade will finish with a lap through North Hills, where many of the school’s students live, according to Kathy Hinkley, fifth-grade teacher at Vienna Elementary and faculty president.

Members of the Vienna Police Department will be participating in the parade, which will include fire trucks, as well.

According to Hinkley, it has been challenging for teachers to be away from their students for an extended period of time.

“It has been a broad range of emotions...Especially with the fifth-graders, being the oldest students at our school. We’re missing out on our graduation and our end of the year trip - we normally head to Kennywood Amusement Park for a day. We’ve had to cancel a lot of our end of the year activities, and it’s been very hard and very sad for all of us,” Hinkley said.

The students have experienced a number of challenges, as well.

“It’s been an adjustment. At first, it kind of felt like a long weekend...but after a whole week, we realized it was getting a little tricky. My son is in first grade and he’s been missing his teacher... But they have an app that they’re able to communicate through, and that has helped,” said Danielle Scohy, president of the school’s Parent Teacher Association.