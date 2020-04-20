Vienna Fire Department saves ducks from storm drain

The Vienna Fire Department found several ducklings stuck in a storm drain, Sunday. A neighbor called and said they heard the mother duck quacking loudly causing commotion.

Vienna fire chief, Steve Scholl says the ducklings probably came from a nearby pond.

"We don't see this too often, but we do see different animals trapped at times," said Chief Scholl, Vienna Fire Department.

Chief Scholl says they were able to save 10 ducklings and return them to their mother. Scholl says, they were happy to do something positive in a crazy time.