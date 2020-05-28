Vienna Police Department promotes officers

On Wednesday, the Vienna Police Department promoted officers Rick Berdine and Greg Britton.

Officer Berdine was promoted to Lieutenant, while officer Britton was promoted to Sergeant.

Both officers say that they are grateful for this new opportunity.

"It's pretty exciting," said Britton. "I get to move on to the next step in my career. I achieved a goal that I set for myself pretty early in my career."

"I'm thankful for the opportunity to serve the Vienna Police Department in this capacity," said Berdine. "Its a great police department, I've worked here for almost 19 years. We have a great team of officers and I'm confident that we will continue to provide the level of service that we have for several years now."