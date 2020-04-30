Vienna cancels annual Ice Cream Social

The Vienna Fire Department made the difficult decision to cancel the 2020 Vienna Ice Cream Social due to the coronavirus pandemic.

There is still no timetable to continue events that have large gatherings of 25 or more people, so the department felt it best to cancel this year's event.

The fire department knows that the decision will not be popular at first, but they want to ensure the safety of all members of the community.

"We're doing it for the safety of all the citizens," said Chief Steve Scholl of the Vienna Fire Department. "We've got to keep them in mind. It's just one of those things we really hate to do because we look forward to putting this on too, and it's just a decision we've had to make, it wasn't real fun for us to make, but something we had to for everybody's safety."

The event will go on as scheduled next year, on June 11, 2021.