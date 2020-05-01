Vienna businesses prepare to re-open

Week one of Governor Jim Justice's plan to re-open West Virginia is nearly half over, as the first week is really just four days. But for business owners, those few days can't go by quickly enough.

Week two begins Monday, May 4th, and small businesses with fewer than ten employees can open their doors once again. For some, it's been a long month and a half.

"We're excited," said Brian Rader, owner of Mackenzie's Flowerworks and Gifts in Vienna. "It's definitely hurt us a bunch."

Rader's shop has been closed since March 17th, and he's ready to get back to work, just in time for one of his biggest holidays: Mother's Day.

"We're getting prepared for that the best we can," said Rader.

Preparing for Mother's Day this year will take some extra steps, despite Rader saying that business is already showing to be down compared to years past. This year, he's taking every precaution so that he can stay open and keep coronavirus at bay.

"We're going to take it very slowly," said Rader. "You know, obviously you can't have a bunch of people in your store since it's a small business. We're going to limit that."

Rader said his drivers will try to do contact-less delivery whenever possible, and he has personal protective equipment for himself and his employees. He even has a sneeze guard for the front register.

Up the road from Mackenzie's, Rhododendron Furniture and Design owner Lora Quillen said she's also getting ready to re-open after weeks without any business.

"We were closed on a moments notice, all our manufacturers have been closed as well and not getting any product or doing basically anything," said Quillen. "I am so excited, I cannot wait to get back into it."

Despite some trouble getting protective equipment, Quillen has been able to acquire it and is taking a lot of other steps to stay safe.

"I've had a couple of seamstresses make us masks, we have gloves, cleaning supplies, I have a crew coming in this weekend to clean before we open on Monday," said Quillen. "We're also going to hold off on any deliveries for the week, just really make sure we keep our clients and our employees safe."

