Vienna businesswoman puts up balloons to bring smiles to community

Balloon professionals from 19 countries throughout the world put up balloons in their communities to celebrate joy over the weekend. The hope for balloon professionals throughout the country is to spread one million smiles with these balloons.

Victoria West is the owner of Gift Gallery of Vienna wanted to bring a smile to Grand Central and the neighboring businesses in this shopping center.

"Then I thought these business owners in my plaza and my neighbors in business, they still come in and out of their business to do the paperwork that we need to do and to just check on things and make sure everything is alright," said Victoria West, Gift Galley of Vienna. "As they come in and out of their businesses today and tomorrow maybe they'll see a little bit of joy."

West says she plans on keeping the balloons up at least all week for everyone driving down Grand Central to see in hopes to bring a smile to everyone's faces.