Vienna woman celebrates 90th birthday with community parade

Eleanor Six was born and raised in the Mid-Ohio Valley and she turned 90 years old, Monday.

Six' family surprised her with a community drive-by parade. Six was surrounded by her loved ones as members of the community drove by honked, waved, and dropped off gifts.

"I have so many messages for her to read and she deserves every bit of it and she's just an amazing person," said Jon Six, son.

The Six family says they were originally throwing her a big party but they had to cancel due to the pandemic.

“We were able to celebrate all together, instead of just the distance of waving and it’s been so nice and she’s so excited and so unexpected, we caught her off guard," said Jill Johnson, daughter.

Local police departments and fire departments also drove by for the parade including the Vienna Police Department, Wood County Sheriff's Office and the Vienna Volunteer Fire Department.

I don“I appreciate it to no end, if I live through this day it’ll be a blessing,” said Eleanor Six.