Advertisement

Vienna woman celebrates 90th birthday with community parade

(WTAP)
By Angel Thompson
Published: Jun. 22, 2020 at 11:19 PM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Eleanor Six was born and raised in the Mid-Ohio Valley and she turned 90 years old, Monday.

Six' family surprised her with a community drive-by parade. Six was surrounded by her loved ones as members of the community drove by honked, waved, and dropped off gifts.

"I have so many messages for her to read and she deserves every bit of it and she's just an amazing person," said Jon Six, son.

The Six family says they were originally throwing her a big party but they had to cancel due to the pandemic.

“We were able to celebrate all together, instead of just the distance of waving and it’s been so nice and she’s so excited and so unexpected, we caught her off guard," said Jill Johnson, daughter.

Local police departments and fire departments also drove by for the parade including the Vienna Police Department, Wood County Sheriff's Office and the Vienna Volunteer Fire Department.

I don“I appreciate it to no end, if I live through this day it’ll be a blessing,” said Eleanor Six.

Latest News

National

Geared Up

Updated: 15 minutes ago
|
With recent demonstrations, protests and riots across the country, people are once again questioning police response and the use of military gear for policing.

News

20 people named in Washington County grand jury indictments

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
By Dennis Bright
Washington County grand jury indictments

News

Two-car wreck on Route 7 in Reno

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Ryan Wilson
No one is injured after a commercial vehicle collides with a car in Reno.

News

Washington County Health Department offering drive-through back-to-school immunizations

Updated: 2 hours ago
Washington County Health Department offering drive-through back-to-school immunizations

News

WTAP News @ Noon - Consumer news

Updated: 2 hours ago

Latest News

News

WTAP News @ Noon - Black Lives Matter protest in Marietta

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

WTAP News @ Noon - Lung cancer research

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

Cambridge defeats Parkersburg 10-5

Updated: 2 hours ago
Cambridge baseball defeats Parkersburg 10-5

News

‘Hamilton’ comes to Disney Plus with less cursing

Updated: 3 hours ago
Disney cuts a couple of expletives for streaming.

News

Disney cuts some of the bad language from 'Hamilton'

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
Disney cuts a couple of expletives for streaming.

National

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Earthquake rattles central, southern Mexico

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
A man in Guerrero, Mexico records as an earthquakes shakes his house and neighborhood on June 23, 2020.