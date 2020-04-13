Vienna church hosts parking lot service for Easter

Church goers spent Easter Sunday a little different this year but still wanted to receive the message.

Fellowship Baptist Church in Vienna invited church goers and members to listen to service in the parking lot of the church. The church held three services broadcasting the service to a local radio station allowing people to get the word and social distance.

Pastor Brian Leversee says even though the circumstances are different; the message remains the same.

"But it certainly doesn't change the essential message of Easter and that hope that we have," said Pastor Leversee. "I think that right now everybody is looking for hope and what a great example of that that we find in the Lord Jesus Christ and his life giving resurrection so just to be able to have people come even into the parking lot and enjoy us live stream, it doesn't change the message."

Fellowship Baptist Church has a service in the parking lot every Sunday at 6 p.m.