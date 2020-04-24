Vienna daycare talks governor re-opening all facilities

West Virginia governor Jim Justice announced Friday that he plans on opening all daycare facilities in the state but there will be mandatory COVID-19 testing for all staff.

The Vienna Learning Center has remained open as it was deemed a crisis care facility for children of essential workers. Owner, Darlene Parsons says she will wait for further instruction from the Department of Early Childhood to find out how testing procedures will take place.

In the meantime, Parson says the will continue to maintain a clean and safe environment. "We take temperatures of all staff and the children that come in everyday, said Darlene Parsons, Vienna Learning Center, owner. "We make sure to use disinfectants, bleach, and clean daily and throughout the day and at night."

Parsons has already let her laid off staff know that they will be returning to work soon and testing is required.