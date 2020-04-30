Vienna mayor reacts to re-opening of businesses

Vienna mayor Randy Rapp does not want citizens to be relaxed even though governor Jim Justice is lifting the state's "Stay-at-Home" order on Monday.

Starting Monday, small businesses that have 10 or less employees will be able to open, as long as people still stick to physical and social distancing guidelines.

It is not up to the city of Vienna to decide when businesses are allowed to open, and mayor Rapp wants people to continue to be safe, and this will be over sooner rather than later.

"Vienna, in particular, doesn't have any specific rules outside of the governor's guidelines," said Rapp. "Obviously we're going to keep an eye out on large crowds and things like that. But, as long as you can abide by the rules that the governor has set forth, and do it in a safe manner, in accordance with the health department rules, I think you should be good to go."