Vincent man accused of downloading pornographic images of children

A Washington County man is facing charges for allegedly downloading thousands of pornographic images of young children and keeping them on two cellphones and a laptop computer.

Authorities on Wednesday charged Christopher A. Walker, 29, of Vincent, with four counts of pandering sexually oriented matter involving a minor or impaired person.

According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, authorities found no evidence that Walker took any of the images.

All three devices contained photos and videos of children ranging in age from infants to 10 years old, and many of the images showed children and adults in sexually explicit poses or acts, authorities said.

Authorities began their investigation in March after getting a tip that an image of a nude, prepubescent female was downloaded to a cellphone in July 2019.

Deputies executing a search warrant at Walker’s residence on Wednesday found the two cellphones and the laptop. Email addresses obtained during the investigation were also found on all three devices, authorities said.

Walker is being held without bond in the Washington County Jail after being arraigned Thursday morning in Marietta Municipal Court.