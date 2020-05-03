Vincent woman celebrates 104th birthday with parade

Leo Jones is originally from Gilmer County, West Virginia, but has been living in Vincent, Ohio for the last 30 years and Sunday, friends and family celebrate Leo's 104th birthday with a parade.

"I'm glad and I'm thankful for my family and all the things they're doing for me and for my health and if I'm as healthy as a I am now and I live to be another year that would be great," said Leo Jones, birthday girl.

Jones' said her dad always wanted to live to see 100 and he died 4 months before his 100th birthday, so she is blessed to see 104.

Jones' was very surprised and thankful for the love the community showed her. Her great-granddaughter, Carrie helps put the celebration together.

"She said she didn't want us to do anything for her but when I seen people doing these drive-thru birthdays I thought she would like something like this and who doesn't want to see a 104 year old lady," said Carrie Curry, great-granddaughter.

Jones' says she has no secret she just lives right, eats right, and does what God wants her to do.