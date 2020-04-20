Vincent woman creates Facebook page to help community

Brittani Rupe started the "Love Thy Neighbor" Facebook page a little over a month ago in response to the pandemic.

The page was created for community members to help each other or get various items and for those who want to donate items such as food, masks, clothing, and many other things including money to get to doctor's appointments.

Rupe says, it was created to bring the community closer together even when we are supposed to be social distancing.

"I just want everyone to show each other love and compassion in a time when its needed the most and to remember that just because churches are closed; that does not mean that we cannot still serve each other and serve the Lord everyday," said Brittani Rupe, Love Thy Neighbor, founder.

Visit Love Thy Neighbor on Facebook for help or to donate.