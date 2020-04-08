Chamber of Commerce of the Mid-Ohio Valley hosts virtual Easter Egg Hunt

The Chamber of Commerce of the Mid-Ohio Valley is helping its members, while also giving the community something fun to do by hosting a virtual Easter Egg Hunt.

The purpose of the event is to help some of the Chamber members and to give families something fun to do.

"The goal is you know to be able to kind of drive the traffic to these members either Facebook pages, Instagram, websites," said Nicole Guinn, Membership and Events Specialist at the Chamber of Commerce of the Mid-Ohio Valley. "You know whatever kind of platforms they want to use that on. And also do something fun for the community as well, since they are stuck at home."

The Easter Eggs will be hidden on the social-media site of participating businesses. The list of participating businesses can be found on the Chamber of Commerce of the Mid-Ohio Valley Facebook page.

Once you find an Easter Egg, take a screenshot of the egg you found. Once you have found at least a dozen eggs, email all the screenshots of the eggs and you name to info@movchamber.org. You will then be entered into a drawing to win some fun prizes.

The Easter Egg Hunt will run through Sunday.