Virtual fitness classes to benefit the Humane Society of Parkersburg

The Parkersburg fitness center MOVExercise is holding a series of virtual classes this week to benefit the Humane Society of Parkersburg.

After the two organizations agreed to partner together, MOVExercise launched a GoFundMe crowdfunding campaign to raise funds for the Humane Society, and it is offering free, virtual classes to promote the campaign. The classes begin Monday, May 11 and will be offered through Saturday, May 16. MOVExercise is referring to the series of classes as Healthy & Human Week.

“I love animals so I’m always willing to help out when there’s a need,” said Toni Holbrook, owner and manager of MOVExercise.

According to both Holbrook and Gary McIntyre, the Humane Society’s executive director, some of the virtual classes will likely feature pets from the shelter, as well as exercises that viewers can do with their pets at home.

McIntyre said that funds raised will be put toward shelter operation because, while adoption rates have largely held steady, there has been somewhat of a decline recently as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. And in turn, that means less money has been coming into the shelter. However, he said he believes there are a number of benefits to adopting a pet during this time.

“It’s a perfect time for anyone who’s considering adopting an animal. With so many people being home from work and school, it’s a great way to acclimate the animal to your family. You’re there with them on a much more consistent basis than you are normally. We’ve seen a lot of success stories from individuals who have adopted animals which may have had some anxiety with separation, but because of this situation they’ve been able to make it a little more of a smooth transition for the pet,” McIntyre said.

In addition to the Healthy & Humane Week classes, MOVExercise has been expanding its full range of online offerings during the pandemic. The organization was already planning to launch its virtual classes before the start of the COVID-19 outbreak, and anticipates continuing with the classes after businesses reopen. Holbrook also plans to launch hybrid classes that will be offered both virtually and in-person.

“The virtual classes have helped us to grow a little, so we’ve been able to expand with members outside of the city of Parkersburg,” Holbrook said.

Those interested in becoming members of MOVExercise are encouraged to call the fitness center. A new member's first class is offered free.

Additional information about this week's free class schedule can be found on the Healthy & Humane Week Facebook page.