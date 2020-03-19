Virus concerns close the Greenbrier

The West Virginia governor's lavish resort, which served as a secret Cold War-era bunker for the federal government, is closing down over concerns about the coronavirus pandemic.

The Greenbrier resort in White Sulphur Springs says it will shut down Thursday at noon and plans to reopen April 17.

Billionaire Republican Gov. Jim Justice bought The Greenbrier out of bankruptcy in 2009.

Buried 720 feet under the resort, the two-story bunker was finished in 1961 and intended to house the U.S. Congress in the event of a military confrontation with the Soviet Union.