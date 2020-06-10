Visitation restrictions on West Virginia nursing homes relaxed

West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice has moved to resume visitations at nursing homes as he continues to lift coronavirus restrictions in the state.

The Republican governor on Wednesday said nursing homes can allow visits by appointment starting June 17 if the facility has had no active virus cases for at least 14 days.

Nursing homes must also get approval from the state health department before reopening to visitors.

Justice was the first governor in the country to order testing of all nursing home residents and staffers, after virus outbreaks were reported in several long-term facilities, including in Jackson County.

State health data show around half of the state's virus deaths have been linked to nursing homes.