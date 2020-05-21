Volcano Days cancelled for 2020

Add Volcano Days to the list of local fairs and festivals that won't be held this year.

Wood County Commissioner Blair Couch, who also is a member of the Mountwood Park board, says uncertainty over finding volunteers-many of whom come from the West Virginia Division of Corrections, and overall uncertainty over COVID-19, is the reason the board decided to postpone the event until 2021.

The festival usually draws large crowds to Mountwood in late September, and Couch says many of the exhibitors tend to be older, which also is a concern.

The three-day event, held in late September at Mountwood Park, is a celebration of the oil and gas drilling boom of the early 20th century.

