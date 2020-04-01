Volunteers needed for the 2020 Taste of Parkersburg event

The 2020 Taste of Parkersburg event, hosted by Downtown PKB, is still hoping to hold their event as scheduled on May 30, but due to the coronavirus pandemic sweeping the nation, that looks like it could be in jeopardy.

Even so, the event is still looking for volunteers to help out.

Each year, they need a large amount of volunteers to help put the event on, and to make it a successful one.

"It's very important to have volunteers because, we're the people that make it go," said Betty Dotson, volunteer coordinator for Taste of Parkersburg. "We do have some of the staff people from the Blennerhassett, they are very generous to help us, but the whole event is run by volunteers. And, we usually would love to have anywhere between 100 or 120 volunteers."

If rescheduled, Downtown PKB is hoping to hold the event at the end of the summer.