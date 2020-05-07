W. Va. Baptist Convention talks about reopening process of churches

Governor Jim Justice announced earlier that churches would be allowed to resume services beginning on May 10.

While some smaller churches are eager to resume services again soon, some area churches are holding off on reopening.

The bigger churches are going to be the ones that wait to open, mostly to wait and see what measures they are able to take to ensure everyone's safety.

Dr. Michael Sisson, the Executive Minister of the West Virginia Baptist Convention, suggested that churches are waiting to see what happens in the immediate future with the coronavirus, to see if numbers go up or down now that more people are leaving their homes.

"There are more people out and about.," Sisson said. "I think some of that is the wisdom of waiting to see if there's a spike. 'As we're coming back together, what's going to happen? Is it going to look like the virus is more contained and maybe beginning to slow down for the summer? Or are we going to go back?' So I think some of that is just the apprehension."

Some churches are targeting a date to open at the end of May, while others are going to wait until the middle of June to decide when they will open.