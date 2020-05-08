W.Va. Catholic Churches set guidelines to resume services

The Wheeling-Charleston Catholic Diocese Friday morning announced guidelines to resume services in Catholic churches.

Some guidelines include extreme sanitation measures, as well as keeping physical distancing prominent inside their buildings.

The tentative date for resuming full services has been set for the weekend of May 23, and they will not reopen until they are certain that it is safe enough for everyone to return.

"We want to do it right," said Father John Rice, pastor of St. Francis-Xavier Catholic Church in Parkersburg. "I think Bishop (Mark) Brennan is wise in saying we cannot go back unless and until we can make sure that everyone can be safe, and that those who are there can fully participate in the liturgy, the worship of God, the community time together."

Churches in Parkersburg will continue to stream services online even when they reopen, just in case there is a population of people that do not feel comfortable going back right away.